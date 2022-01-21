Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan to release in Bengali; Marks the actor’s first multilingual film: Report

Of late, there has been a trend of multilingual films wherein several Bollywood films are looking forward to increasing the audience as the movies are often dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. And now, the filmmakers are heading towards the Bengali market as well it seems. According to a report published in Mid Day, the makers of Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, are planning to release the movie in Bengali as well given the fact that Kolkata is the hub of Indian football.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan happens to be a sports biopic based on the golden era of Indian football and it will feature Ajay as a football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is considered as the architect of modern Indian football. Talking about the Bengali release, a source told Mid Day, “Football is gaining prominence in India today as a sport. Besides Goa, Kerala, and Hyderabad, even West Bengal is passionate about football, especially among the youth. To reach a [wider] audience, the makers want to reach out to the youth”. Well, if the reports turned out to be true, it will reportedly mark Ajay Devgn’s first multilingual project.

As of now, director Amit Sharma is looking forward to completing the patchwork for Maidaan which is scheduled to release on June 3, 2022. “Ajay has completed his shoot including football matches, and the climax that traces the India-South Korea final match of the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. As and when the COVID-19 situation improves, Amit [and his crew] will fly to Rome, Helsinki, and Melbourne to shoot footage [depicting] international matches for the patchwork,” the source had added.