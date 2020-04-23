Ajay Devgn’s Raid to be made into a huge multi film franchise; Bhushan Kumar confirms a sequel in the works

After delivering a successful film Raid in the year 2018 starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, producer Bhushan Kumar confirms a sequel of the film.

, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ajay Devgn under T-Series Films and Ajay Devgn FFilms received positive reviews and was given the verdict of All Time Blockbuster. After delivering a big hit, the actor is all set to collaborate with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar in Bhuj: The Pride Of India which is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. But before the duo collaborated for Bhuj, they were planning on making a sequel to the 2018 hit film Raid.

And now as per Mumbai Mirror, that the makers are all set for the sequel of Raid and this will also be based on a true story. For the uninitiated, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid is inspired by the real-life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department under the leadership of a courageous and upright Indian Revenue Service officer in the 1980s. As per a source the franchise seeks to bring into the public eye heroes who work closely with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes. To this day, nobody knows the identity of the officer on whom Ajay’s Amay was modeled. Raid 2 will also be a tribute to men who don’t wear the uniform.

Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed saying the sequel will be a huge multi-film franchise and he and Ajay along with Kumar Mangat are looking to take Raid forward. The script of Part 2 is being developed. Since the original was a much-loved film, the sequel is a huge responsibility. After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, there is a lot of pressure on this collaboration to live up to the expectations and they have always aimed at creating high concept films.

Raid 2 will also kick-off only next year but is expected to wrap up in one marathon schedule. Meanwhile, after the lockdown, Ajay will start working for Thank God also starring and Rakul Preet Singh. He will also kickstart the shoot of Chanakya.

