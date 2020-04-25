Thahar Ja Song: Ajay Devgn’s track with son Yug is a call for people to pause, reflect & pray amid Coronavirus

Ajay Devgn joined the likes of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan & released a song Thahar Ja that he shot at home with son Yug. The song urges people to stop and reflect on life with family amid Coronavirus pandemic. Check it out.

Actor took fans by surprise on Saturday and released a special song titled Thahar Ja where he is seen urging people to pause, reflect and pray amid Coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly, we get to see Ajay’s son Yug too in a blurry but very endearing appearance in the song Thahar Ja’s video. Crooned by Mehul Vyas, the video features Ajay walking around his house and appreciating the small joys of life like just spending time with loves ones, watering plants more amid the lockdown.

Ajay shared the same on Twitter and wrote, “Pause. Reflect. Pray. We will weather this storm together. Stay safe, Stay Happy.Apno ke liye #ThaharJa #IndiaFightsCorona.” The song doesn't just feature Ajay and his son, Yug. It also credits the little one as Assistant director of the same. Thahar Ja captures the sentiment of pausing and reflecting amid this lockdown time on the joys of life as humans that we have been ignoring. From spending time with family to just admiring nature, with the fast-paced lifestyle, we all have forgotten to look at the beauty of these things.

Ajay can be seen walking around his house admiring the fact that he has family, a house and even spending time with nature. In between, we also get to see snippets of doctors fighting COVID 19 and also poor people being fed and helped amid the lockdown. The lyrics of the song are penned by Anil Verma and it is composed by Mehul Vyas. Shot at Ajay’s own house, Thahar Ja manages to come as a respite and a soothing retreat amid the negativity floating around. The concept by Ajay and his team surely is laudable. Within minutes of the release of the song, it started trending on social media.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s song Thahar Ja featuring Yug:

With this, Ajay too joined the likes of and in using music to bring calm amid the chaos caused by the Coronavirus across the country. Akshay’s song, Teri Mitti was a tribute to doctors, medical workers, police man and Salman’s song was a call to restore peace amid the violent communal attacks amid the global pandemic. However, Ajay’s song Thahar Ja comes as a call for calm and peace and introspection amid the lockdown.

