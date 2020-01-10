Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior leaked online by Tamilrockers within hours of release

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan in the lead, which was released today, has been leaked online within hours of its theatrical release.

has started the year 2020 with a bang as he has come with his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz as it is not a story of braveheart Maratha warrior but it also marks Ajay’s 100th release. Clearly, the makers have high expectations from the movie which also stars Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead. However, much to their disappointment, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has fallen prey to the piracy menace.

According to media reports, Ajay’s period drama, which opened at the theatres today, has been leaked online by piracy giant Tamilrockers. The media reports suggested that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was available for free download on the notorious website within hours of its theatrical release. Needless to say, the makers are upset about the leak as it is likely to affect the movie’s business at the box office. Interestingly, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is also witnessing a box office clash with Meghna Gulzar’s much talked about directorial Chhapaak starring and Vikrant Massey in the lead.

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has been helmed by Om Raut, has opened to mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics and even called it a cinematic treat for the viewers. The movie features Ajay in the titular role while Saif plays the role of Uday Bhan Singh who will face off against Tanhaji aka Ajay.

Interestingly, the period drama instigated a debate after a section of the society stated that the movie has been promoting the power of saffron colour. However, Ajay clarified stating Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior doesn’t talk about any religion and instead it is about freedom.

