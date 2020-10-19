Ajay Devgn says 'Akshay Kumar has nailed various avatars' in Laxmmi Bomb trailer; Latter hopes he enjoys it

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is all set to release next month. Ahead of that, the trailer of the film is getting praised. Ajay Devgn took to social media to share his praise for Akshay in the trailer. Akshay also replied to him and hoped that he would share the review of the film too.

After a long wait, and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb will be released next month on an OTT platform. While the promotions kicked off post the release of the trailer, many reactions to Akshay's unique act are coming in now from Bollywood superstars. Speaking of this, after , now, too has taken note of Akshay's stellar act in the trailer. Ajay has joined others in lauding the Laxmmi Bomb trailer and showing excitement for the release of the film.

Ajay took to Twitter and wrote, "I’ve seen the Laxmmi Bomb trailer a couple of times. Must say, it’s truly entertaining. Akki has nailed the various avatars. Looking forward to November 9." The Tanhaji actor lauded Akshay's various looks in the horror-comedy's trailer and was left completely entertained with it. Replying to Ajay, Akshay mentioned that his praise means alot to him and that he is looking forward to his review of the film when it releases.

Akshay wrote, "Thank you so much Ajay, coming from a fine actor like yourself that means a lot. Now looking forward to your review of the film, hope you enjoy it."

Take a look at Ajay Devgn and 's tweets:

Thank you so much Ajay, coming from a fine actor like yourself that means a lot Now looking forward to your review of the film, hope you enjoy it https://t.co/h7esYBfVga — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 19, 2020

Earlier, Aamir had lauded Akshay and his performance in the Laxmmi Bomb trailer. The first song Burj Khalifa dropped on Sunday and it left everyone in complete awe. The song has managed to become a chartbuster and Akshay and Kiara's moves have been lauded by fans. Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay in the role of a man who gets possessed by a transgender ghost. It is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Tusshar Kapoor and Shabinaa Khan. It will release on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

