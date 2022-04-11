Ajay Devgn says 'anything can change anytime' when quizzed about daughter Nysa's Bollywood debut

Ajay Devgn is a name synonym for action movies. He has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Drishyam, Singham Returns, Golmaal, Raid, and others. He will be next seen in the movie Runway 34. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the key roles. In his personal life, Ajay is married to actress Kajol and they have two kids - Nysa and Yug. Recently in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn opened up about his daughter Nysa Devgan’s Bollywood debut.

He said, “I don’t know if she comes into this line because till this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. So, I don’t know, she is in abroad and is studying right now.” He added that the newer generation is a lot prepared. He said, “You see the actors, they are completely prepared and know what they are doing. They are performing better than you because they are so much prepared.”

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had talked about his movie Runway 34 and said, "Two years ago, barely a month into the pandemic, when things seemed to be going slow, the writer-duo Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan narrated the script of 'Runway 34' to me. I liked the script but I wanted certain changes. As promised, they worked on it during the lockdown and came back to me with a refreshed version."

Directed by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia.

