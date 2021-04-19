Ajay Devgn says he can't wait to share 'Big News' tomorrow; Fans wonder if its about Bhuj: The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn will soon be making his digital debut with the show Luther. The actor made the announcement recently and fans are beyond excited for it.

, who has been shooting back to back films, reportedly will be announcing his digital debut with the show Luther. This is big news for his fans. The show Luther will be adaptation of the British classic psychological crime thriller. Many celebrities are making their digital debut amid the ongoing situation. However, the Singham actor has made a lot of announcements about his upcoming projects like Gobar which will be backed by his banner along with Siddharth Roy Kapur. And today, he has made another announcement but did not share many details about it.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Ek din ka intezaar aur ek badi news! Can't wait to share it with you all tomorrow... Stay tuned.” However, it is speculated that it might be even related to his next film Bhuj: The Pride of India, but there is no official confirmation on it. Soon after the actor shared the video, fans started dropping comments and contemplating if it is about Bhuj: The Pride of India. Meanwhile, he is shooting for his cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi with .

Apart from this, he will also be seen in RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The Raazi actress had also shared the poster of the film.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The actor will be next seen in the sports drama Maidaan. The film's shoot is underway and will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Coming back to Bhuj: The Pride of India, the film will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

