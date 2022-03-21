Ajay Devgn says he wouldn’t have made Runway 34 if Amitabh Bachchan had refused the role

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 has been one of the most anticipated films recently. Directed by Devgn, the film stars him alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar. Fans have been excited to watch this thriller based on true events ever since the teaser came out. And today, the trailer of the movie dropped and it has created quite the buzz among viewers. At the trailer launch, Ajay revealed that he would not have made the movie if Big B had said no to it.

Articulating the same, Ajay said at the event, "Don't think, I could have made this film if Amit Ji had said a ‘no’ for this role. I don't think, anyone else could have done justice to the role played by Amit Ji. Amit Ji inspires you to direct him. You get inspired to present him in the best possible way."

The superstar actor-director also talked about the world of Runway 34. He said, “The main story of Runway 34 is about the conflict of me and Amit ji. It’s a thriller. You won’t know till the end what happened and why it happened. Amit ji has his point of view, I have mine. That has come out very beautifully.”

Rakul Preet Singh, who essays the role of Ajay’s co-pilot in the movie shared her thoughts on her experience of being directed by the actor. She said, "The captain of the film was amazing. I have never in my life shot with 7, 11, or 13 cameras together. Imagine so many cameras around. Like Rohit sir said, Ajay sir is among the technically soundest directors we have here."

Runway 34 is all set to release theatrically on the 29th of April, 2022.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s mega dreams – planning a Rs 400 crore directorial in 2024