Ajay Devgn says it's not a 'positive vs negative' clash with Tabu in Drishyam 2

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 was unveiled today. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutt in pivotal roles. It is the sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which also starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film was an official Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hit of the same name. Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak of Ujda Chaman fame.

Now, at the trailer launch of Drishyam 2 in Goa, Ajay talked about his character's clash with Tabu and said: "It's not a clash of positive character vs negative character. Both are right in their place. It's an emotional clash and that's what makes the film exciting." Meanwhile, the trailer of Ajay's Drishyam 2 shows Ajay reprising the role of Vijay Salgaonkar, who is trying to bury a crime to safeguard his family from a murder charge that first haunted them seven years ago. The case reopens again and Akshaye investigating the case this time.