Ajay Devgn says 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a movie that every Indian should watch

Actor Ajay Devgn, who played the legendary Tanaji Malusare in his latest release, says the 17th century Maratha warrior must be celebrated even today.
" ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is my 100th film. So, it's a landmark. The film is significant because it's the story of an unsung hero who played an important part in Indian history," said Devgn. "This is a movie that every Indian should watch. I know Tanaji's bravery and his dedication to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will resonate. He was a warrior who must be celebrated even today," he added. 

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" released in January and so far continues to be the biggest Bollywood hit of 2020, a year when cinema business has been paralysed by the Covid pandemic. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and Luke Kenny. Raut, who made his Bollywood directorial debut with the film, said he was fascinated by Maratha warriors since childhood. "I worked on the story for almost five years and Mr. Devgn was my first and only choice for the titular role. Nobody could have pulled off the historical character better than Mr. Devgn. There is depth in his performance," he said. The film is set to air on Star Plus.

