Ajay Devgn sends anniversary love to Kajol with a special post; Says ‘Pyaar toh always hai!’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been one of the most loved pairs be it onscreen or off the screen. Their chemistry never fails to win hearts and it is a treat to watch them in one frame. While the two make for a mushy pair on the big screen, Ajay and Kajol have been all about enjoying simple moments in life when it comes to their off-screen equation. In fact, Ajay is often seen sharing quirky posts for his ladylove which bags a lot of attention. So, on their 23rd anniversary, Ajay shared yet another quirky post for Kajol and it is winning hearts.

Taking to his social media accounts, Ajay shared clipping of himself with Kajol from one of their interviews. In the 4 second video, Ajay stated, “I am surprised that she is still with me” and it made Kajol go aww. In the caption, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor took clue from his 1998 release Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha which also featured Kajol in the lead and wrote, “1999 - Pyaar toh hona hi tha 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @itsKajolD” along with a heart emoticon.

Checkout Ajay Devgn’s post here:

Earlier, the Shivaay actor had shared a quirky post ahead of their anniversary as he had set a reminder to remember his big day and titled as, “Iss Baar Nahi Bhoolunga”. Talking about the work front, Ajay has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Runway 34, Bholaa and Drishyam 2 and Maidaan.

