Ajay Devgn sends 'good vibes' as he shares his enticing picture with a positive message

, who made his acting debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 is widely considered as one of the most intense and influential actors of Hindi cinema who has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films. The actor has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Vijaypath, Dilwale, Diljale, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Company, Yuva, Omkara, Singham, Golmaal, Drishyam, Shivaay, De De Pyaar De, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and more and has a huge fan following. Ajay who is seldom active on social media never fails to drive his fans crazy whenever he posts any picture of his.

On Wednesday, Ajay posted a stunning picture of his on his social media account. In the photo shared, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor looks charming donning a white shirt and blue denim. The actor has paired up his look with a pair of cool shades and looks handsome as always as he strikes a pose for the camera. But it is Ajay's caption that has grabbed our attention. Sharing his photo, the Singham actor has shared a motivational and positive message for all his fans which is must needed for everyone especially due to the ongoing crisis happening in the country because of CIVID-19. He wrote, "We’ll rise, heal & conquer! #GoodVibes #StaySafe."

As soon as Ajay posted the picture, fans have been showing hearts on the post. One of the fans commented, "Sir kithne maino ke baad aapne darshan diye hay (Got to see you after so long)", while one fan commented, "Wow looking sir."

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ajay has been spending time at home with his family and kids. The actor was shooting for Maidaan before the nation went into lockdown mode. Amid the COVID-19 shutdown, Ajay even shot for a special song, Thahar Ja and shared the same on social media. The song was loved for spreading positivity amid a global health crisis and Ajay’s son Yug was the assistant director of the video.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, in a full-fledged role in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan and Chanakya. He will also be seen in a small role in RRR. Not only this but Ajay will also be producing films like The Big Bull and Chhalaang.

