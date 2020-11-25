  1. Home
Ajay Devgn set to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the first time as Mayday's marathon schedule begins in December

Come 11 December, and the team of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh will begin shooting for Mayday in Hyderabad. Read more details below.
Mumbai
Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday.Ajay Devgn set to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the first time as Mayday's marathon schedule begins in December.
After Akshay Kumar, it is probably Ajay Devgn who signs films at lightning speed and works round the clock. The Tanhaji star has made great use of his lockdown time to finalise scripts and plan filming. And the actor is all set to kickstart a marathon shoot schedule for his directorial film Mayday. Ajay Devgn, who will be reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan for the drama thriller, will director the veteran actor for the first time.   

The film will also see Ajay's De De Pyaar De co-star, Rakul Preet Singh, in the lead role. Come 11 December, and the team will begin shooting for Mayday in Hyderabad, revealed Mumbai Mirror. To make sure appropriate measures are put in place, a bio-bubble will be created and the entire cast and crew will be functioning from the same. 

A source revealed to the portal, "From December 11, Ajay jumps on to his directorial, Mayday, , which reunites him with Amitabh Bachchan after almost eight years, with his De De Pyaar De co-star, Rakul Preet Singh, as his co-pilot. They will be shooting nonstop till January-end. Rakul will join the shoot from mid-December and the entire team will be stationed together in Hyderabad in a bio-bubble." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

While Mayday shoot will stretch up to January, there is no rest involved for Ajay Devgn as he will resume shooting for his sports drama Maidaan. While there is no fixed plan in place as yet, the makers are keen on recreating an entire football stadium in the city. "While a lot of the film has already been shot, some football scenes are pending and should be shot in Mumbai where a football stadium will be recreated. The film involves several global players as part of international football teams and an exact schedule will be chalked out once there is clarity on overseas travel protocol," a source told MM. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in his next titled Mayday; Ajay to essay a pilot's role

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

