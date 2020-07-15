Ajay Devgn shares adorable video of Kajol and says 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' as film clocks 22 years

While Ajay Devgn is not too active on social media, he made an exception this time around as he shared the video and marked his film's 22nd anniversary with Kajol.

took to social media to reminisce fond memories of his film with wife Kajol back in the day. Celebrating 22 years of their film Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ajay shared an adorable montage of their scenes in the film. While the actor is not too active on social media, he made an exception this time around as he shared the video and marked his film's 22nd anniversary. Not just that, Ajay Devgn also shared how Kajol and he also have completed 22 years of their married life.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the video which showcases their still from the film, and wrote, "22 years in real and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha @itsKajolD." While the actress has not yet replied, many fans felt nostalgic about Ajay Devgn's post. One fan commented, "One of the most successful romcoms from the 90's." While another tweeted, "One of the successful jodi of all time in Bollywood Industries (sic)."

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's post below:

22 years in real and reel.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/TKmVfRiU8h — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 15, 2020

As for Kajol, the actress shared a brand new photo of herself on Instagram. Clad in a saree, the actress looked stunning. Her dreamy caption read, "If ur mind is going to travel so far today, you really ought to pack a sandwich." Check It Out:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

