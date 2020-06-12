Ajay Devgn shares a fan art video comprising sketches of the actor; Calls them 'fantastic'

Ajay Devgn shared an amazing fan art video which included sketches of the various characters portrayed by the actor in his films as well as the sketches of his photographs.

who has widely considered as one of the most intense and influential actors of Hindi cinema has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films. Devgn made his acting debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The actor has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Vijaypath, Dilwale, Diljale, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Company, Yuva, Omkara, Singham, Golmaal, Drishyam, Shivaay, De De Pyaar De, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and more. Ajay has a huge fan following. Even though the actor is not so active on social media, he has a huge number of followers on his social media accounts as well.

Today, Ajay shared an amazing fan art video which included sketches of the varied characters portrayed by the Singham actor in his films. The sketches are made by different fans and have been all combined in one video. Some of the sketches are the photographs of the actor. Expressing his gratitude to his fans by mentioning their names, Ajay wrote, "These look fantastic. Great effort from all of you @rishinotsaintart @sketcherdiary @vish_u_99 #AkshayChavan @bijoydasart @vinay_shinde_art @nhnitson @avi_vinay." As soon as Ajay posted the video on his Instagram account, fans started showering heart on the post. One fan wrote, "You are pure diamond of India biggest fan", while another fan commented, "U r real hero sir."

(Also Read: World Environment Day 2020: Ajay Devgn drops breathtaking throwback photo with son Yug; Says ‘Nurture Nature’)

Recently, on World Environment Day, Ajay shared a stunning click from his vacation with son Yug and wrote, “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ajay has been spending time at home with his family and kids. The actor was shooting for Maidaan before the nation went into lockdown mode. Amid the COVID-19 shutdown, Ajay even shot for a special song, Thahar Ja and shared the same on social media. The song was loved for spreading positivity amid a global health crisis and Ajay’s son Yug was the assistant director of the video.

