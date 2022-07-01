Ajay Devgn shares a fun video of son Yug; Actor’s ‘lil one’ asks everyone to ‘stay hydrated’

Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans are always interested in having a look at what is going on in his life. Well, Ajay is not very active on social media but never fails to give us a glimpse of his fun moments with his family. Today too he took to his Instagram handle to share a funny video of his son Yug who has a very important message to give to all. Looks like the father-son duo are having a lot of fun together.

In the video that Ajay Devgn has posted, he has used the swaying effect that is in trend on Instagram these days. It is quite funny what that filter does to a video. In the video, we can see Yug sitting in a restaurant and he picks up 2 glasses of water in both his hands and looks into the camera with a smile to tell everyone ‘stay hydrated’. He also drinks water from both the glasses. Sharing this video, Ajay wrote, “A reminder from the li'l one ;)”

Check out the video shared by Ajay Devgn:

Meanwhile, recently Kajol made it to the headlines after she was invited to be a part of the Oscars panel and the Singham actor is feeling extremely proud and ecstatic. Even Ajay Devgn had taken to his Twitter handle and cheered for his wife. For the unversed, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on June 28 invited several actors including Kajol to be members of an Oscar panel comprising 397 eminent movie personalities. They are among 53 invitees from outside the US.

Meanwhile, talking about Ajay Devgn, he was in the headlines recently after his movie Drishyam 2 was announced. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn's much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar will take us on yet another thrilling journey this year. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama, and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination. The thriller also features an eclectic cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team has been shooting for the film for quite some time and filming will be wrapped today in Hyderabad.

