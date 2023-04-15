Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of his ‘baap-beta moment’ with son Yug in these adorable snaps: Won’t trade these…

Ajay Devgn is a professional actor and there is no denying this fact. He is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bholaa which also starred Tabu in a pivotal role. Apart from being a brilliant actor, he is also a daunting father and we have seen his love for his son Yug and daughter Nysa. Today he took to his Instagram handle to share cute snaps with his son and we are absolutely loving them.

Ajay Devgn shares cute snaps with son Yug

In the first picture, Ajay Devgn can be seen wearing a beige coloured hoodie. He appears to be standing in his balcony wearing his glasses and holding his son Yug who can be seen wearing a blue tee. Ajay and Yug both appear to be seeing outside the balcony as the actor holds his son close to him. Both of them also have a smile on their face. In the next picture, Ajay playfully pulls his son closer to him and tightly holds him. Both the father-son laugh. Sharing this picture, Ajay wrote, “The best part of any day is this…Won’t trade these baap-beta moments for anything in the world.”

Check out the post:

Bholaa Will End Up As The Third Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of 2023 So Far

The lifetime worldwide total that the film targets is around Rs 110 crores, which means that it will end up as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, behind Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, of course before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan outgrosses it. The hunt for a clean hit since Pathaan, for the Hindi film industry, is still on. The first quarter for the industry has not been too appealing with the exception of Pathaan and a few average grossers like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Bholaa.

