Ajay Devgn shares his and son Yug's 'defining moment' from their Maldives holiday

Ajay Devgn recently took off to the island nation of Maldives to shoot for an adventure series. If your under the dark, the actor was shooting for a special episode of Discovery’s adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. mixed business and pleasure with this trip as his son Yug accompanied him. Post the shoot, the father-son duo spent some quality time on the island and the actor shared a glimpse of the same on Friday.

Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn shared one of the many defining moments from his and Yug's trip as he shared a photo of them enjoying the waves on the boat. In the photo, Ajay and Yug can be seen wearing life jackets as the actor holds his son close. Yug looks super excited and so does Ajay Devgn as they soak in the sights of the crystal clear blue water.

Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote, "Yug wearing his safety jacket, that’s me, when we hit the waters at Maldives...A few of the many defining moments that we had during our short September break."

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed this week that from Maldives, Ajay will head to Switzerland to set up daughter Nysa for college. The young one has enrolled herself in one of the top universities there for higher studies. Nysa completed her college in Singapore and will now head to Switzerland to study. Click on the link below to find out more.

