Ajay Devgn shares intriguing new posters of his upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan; fans can't wait

Ajay Devgn led upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan is among the most awaited Bollywood films of March. The teaser of the film featuring him along with Jyotika and R Madhavan was released a few weeks back and managed to catch the attention of cinema lovers immediately. Keeping the buzz alive, the star has now shared a couple of character posters from the film.

Ajay Devgn unveils new posters of Shaitaan

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram Stories and shared two character posters from the film featuring him and actress Jyotika. The star shared his poster on his Instagram feed too and captioned, "Jab baat apne parivaar par aaye, tab woh har #Shaitaan se lad jaayega. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024. (When it comes to his family, he'll fight every monster)

Jyotika's poster also has an interesting message for fans, "Maa us shakti ka naam hai jo apnon ke liye Shaitaan ko bhi takkar dede" (Mother is the name of that power which can clash with even monsters for their family)

Fans can't wait for Shaitaan's release

Ajay Devgn fans can't wait for the film's release and their excitement is visible from their comments on the post. @ajaydevgnturkfan commented, "As the time approaches, the excitement builds". Another fan @vikas_chavhan_624 commented, "Looking forward Ajay sir" followed by multiple heart emojis.

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is about the battle between good and evil. Going by the teaser and posters released so far, the film promises an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience to the audience.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, it is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Apart from Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is currently working on Singham Again which is the much-awaited instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe and 3rd part of the Singham franchise. The second part of the Singham franchise titled Singham Again released in 2014 and took an excellent opening. Post that, new cops, Simmba played by Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi played by Akshay Kumar entered the universe.

Now with Singham Again, the universe is set to get bigger with new entries like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan who played Ajay's love interest in Singham Returns.

More upcoming films of Ajay Devgn include Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahaan DamTha, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4.

