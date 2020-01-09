Ajay Devgn shares a picture with M S Dhoni; says cricket and films are the uniting religion of India

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Former India captain M.S. Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.
3475 reads Mumbai
Ajay on Thursday morning shared a photograph of himself on Twitter posing with Dhoni. He captioned it: "Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni." The image currently has 765 Retweets and 5.1K Likes.

The 50-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod. It will release on Friday along with actress Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ Kajol REVEALS about a miscarriage as she sums up her love life with Ajay Devgn in a recent post; Check it out

Credits :IANS

