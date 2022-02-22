Ajay Devgn shares a quirky post with Kajol as he sets a reminder for their wedding anniversary

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved couples in tinselvile. The couple, who has been married for around 23 years now, have never missed out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals to the youth. From sharing a sizzling onscreen and off-screen chemistry to having each other’s back during thick and thin, Ajay and Kajol have been all about unconditional love and support with a twist of humour. So, as this couple is set to celebrate its 23rd anniversary on February 24, Ajay Devgn has shared a quirky post about the same on social media which is grabbing a lot of attention.