Ajay Devgn shares throwback PIC from sets of Runway 34 with a quirky twist; SEE POST

Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors to have graced Indian cinema. The actor has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over 30 years and has churned some very memorable films in the course of his movie journey with movies like The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Singham, Tanhaji, Phool Aur Kaante, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and more. While Ajay has acted in over 100 films, he has directed only 3 films, namely U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. The actor is set to return as the director for the fourth time next year with Bholaa, which is an official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaithi.

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback photo from the sets of Runway 34 where he showed his palm to the camera, signalling to stop. He captioned the post with a quirky caption, “Whenever someone asks me to take a break”. Runway 34 was a breakthrough in terms of aviation thrillers in India, which was engaging as well as unpredictable. The actor is quite active on social media these days and often shares set pictures, movie updates, holiday photos, moments with children and more.

Have a look at Ajay Devgn’s latest Instagram post:

Ajay Devgn has almost half a dozen projects in his kitty. After appearing in Rudra and Runway 34 this year, the actor will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. His film Maidaan is complete but release date for the same is still to be locked. He returns to direction with Bholaa and that film will release on Ram Navami 2023. Apart from the projects mentioned above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5. With this sort of line-up, it is certain that we will get to see a lot of Ajay Devgn in the times to come.

