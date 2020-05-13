Ajay Devgn shares a video of Amitabh Bachchan and urges everyone to support the COVID 19 survivors; WATCH

Ajay Devgn shared a video of Amitabh Bachchan, where the Badla actor is passing on a message that the COVID 19 survivors are not threats or virus carriers.

Amitabh Bachchan is among the many celebrities from Bollywood who love to remain active on social media and share their opinions, memories, etc. with the fans. The megastar who enjoys a massive fan following on his handles for all the obvious reasons has been sharing some hilarious posts and throwback pictures for fans amid his quarantine period. Besides his hilarious posts, the megastar is also urging everyone to maintain social distancing and to stay indoors and take the necessary precautions.

Recently, shared a video of Amitabh Bachchan, where the Badla actor is seen passing on a message that the COVID 19 survivors are not threats or virus carriers and they must be applauded for fighting this deadly disease. Big B who looks suave donning a bandhgala suit has also said that this deadly virus impacts a person both physically and mentally. Mr. Bachchan ended the video saying 'Apno ko apnayenge, sahi salamat ghar layenge' (Accept your loved ones, bring them home safe). Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, "CoronaSurvivors are beating #COVID19 and returning home! Let’s applaud their spirit, support them and their families! Let’s stay positive and #BreakTheStigma together! #IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

