Ajay Devgn on shooting for Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay & Maidaan: Threat of COVID 19 is far from over

Ajay Devgn expresses his worry for the second wave of Coronavirus by emphasizing the importance of vaccines. Take a look.

The pandemic has created an intense situation in the country. The second wave of Coronavirus has taken several lives and people are even warier of its impact. Numerous restrictions have been put up by states to curb the spread of the virus. Celebrities and other influential personalities have taken to their social media to urge people to be cautious and abide by the Covid-19 guidelines. Actor , who has multiple projects lined up in front of him, has opened up about how he is dealing with work commitments during the pandemic.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about shooting for his upcoming films; MayDay and Maidaan. When asked about his shooting process, the actor expressed how grateful he was for completing two months of MayDay and started shoot for Maidaan. “I was completely gung-ho about normalcy,” he added. The star also explained how the second wave of Coronavirus has made him worried and further elaborated that the threat of COVID-19 is “far from over.” The actor also explained how difficult the situation is by emphasizing the importance of vaccines. “Since the vaccine is now a reality, we’re hoping things will change.”

The star also talked about his fascination with directing movies. He said he couldn’t choose between acting and directing because he enjoyed both skills wholeheartedly. “I cannot stop thinking of how a shot should be taken, whether I am taking it or some other director is. It’s hard to choose between acting and directing” he explained.

Credits :Hindustan Times

