Ajay Devgn shuts down rumours around Kajol and Nysa's health amidst Coronavirus outbreak; Here's what he says

Ajay Devgn refutes rumours of Kajol and Nysa being tested positive for Coronavirus after fans started showing concern.

Just a few days before the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Kajol's daughter Nysa had returned back in the city from Singapore who is studying there. Photos of Kajol with Nysa from the airport had also gone viral on social media. But a report in Newstrack said that Nysa was tested positive of Coronavirus and was rushed to the hospital after she started showing symptoms. However, the news was not confirmed by any family member.

Recently, rubbishing all this report, Ajay clarified that Kajol and Nysa both are fine. After hearing this news, Ajay's fans showing their concern started asking the actor about Kajol and Nysa's health. The actor tweeted for fans, "Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless." Ajay and Kajol with their kids Nysa and Yug are in self-isolation at their residence in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on being home quarantined, Kajol has been sharing some amazing throwback pictures on her social media accounts and has been interacting with fans.

Recently, sharing a gorgeous selfie of her, she wrote, "Day 9 of quarantine and it’s a wonder how much better a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara make u feel! #lipit #smilemore #takeadeepbreath #shakeitup.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol and Ajay Devgn were last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie was a big hit at the box office and was appreciated by the critics as well as the audiences. Ajay will be seen doing a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring and . But the movie has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak due to which theaters, malls, shops and everything else except the essential services have been shut.

Check out Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

