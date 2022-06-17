Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God gets a Diwali 2022 release; To clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu

Ajay Devgn, who has impressed the audience with his performance in Runway 34, is coming up with another interesting film for the audience. The De De Pyaar De actor has collaborated with director Indra Kumar for Thank God. The movie is a slice of drama which seems to be coming with a refreshing and relatable story. Interestingly, Thank God will also feature Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. And now, as per a recent update, the makers have finally zeroed in on a release date for Thank God.

The Indra Kumar directorial will be hitting the screens on Diwali this year. Yes! Thank God, which is likely to tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message, will be lighting Diwali 2022. Interestingly, Thank God will mark Ajay's first collaboration with Sidharth and third collaboration with Rakul after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. To note, as the makers of Thank God have finalised the release date, it will be witnessing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead and it will also be hitting the screens on Diwali this year.

It will be interesting to watch Ajay and Akshay lock horns at the box office. To note, this is not the only box office clash Akshay will be witnessing this year. His much talked about family drama Raksha Bandhan, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai and also features Bhumi Pednekar, will be clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Both the movies are set to hit the screens on August 11.

