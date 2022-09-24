Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God lands in legal trouble for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Amidst such widespread love and appreciation from various corners of the country, an unforeseen situation has propped up wherein Kayastha Samaj members have filed a complaint against the film Thank God in Rajasthan accusing the film of hurting the religious sentiments of their community.

Actors Ajay Devgn , Sidharth Malhotra , and Rakul Preet Singh ’s starrer film ‘Thank God’ is one of the most awaited films of this year. Weeks ago, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of film which was loved by fans and well-wishers ---many of whom are looking forward to watching it on October 24 ---the day when the film will hit the theatres. It is a fantasy comedy written and directed by Indra Kumar. The Rudra actor will be essaying the role of Lord Chitragupt in the film. To add up, the song Manike of the film is also breaking all records.

News agency Press Trust of India (PTI), reported on Friday evening that representatives of the Kayastha Samaj have filed a police complaint against the makers of the upcoming movie Thank God for an alleged indecent portrayal of Hindu deity Chitragupta. The complaint was lodged against actor Ajay Devgn, producer T-Series, and others, as mentioned by the news agency.

“Led by senior social worker Chandrakant Saxena, the representatives of the community reached the Nihalganj police station in the city under the banner of the Sri Chitragupta Committee and filed the complaint. A memorandum will be handed over to the district collector,” national senior vice-president of Kayastha Mahasabha Sanjeev Srivastava said to PTI.

He said the film's trailer shows Lord Chitragupta dressed in modern costumes and surrounded by "half-naked women" which the plaintiff feels is inappropriate in nature.

“This has hurt religious sentiments,” Srivastava said, adding that a conspiracy is being transpired to harm social harmony. The objectionable scenes should be removed, he said in his demand, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, all three key actors are busy promoting ‘Thank God’ by travelling to various cities.

