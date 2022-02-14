Ajay Devgn on South doing better than Hindi movies: Be it South, Hindi or Hollywood, a good film will do well

After dishing out blockbuster films at the box office, Ajay Devgn is all set to test the digital waters via the streaming space. Starring in Rudra, the Disney+ Hotstar series' trailer dropped on Monday. It stars Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra. The psychological drama spans across six episodes and is an adaptation of the British series, Luther, which starred Idris Elba.

The trailer was released at a grand trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday. At the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn interacted with the media and fielded a variety of questions. One of them was on Hindi films versus South films. When asked about the recent phenomenon of South films doing better at the box office than Hindi films, Ajay Devgn said a good film is more important than the language or film industry.

Answering the question, Ajay Devgn replied, "It has just been 5 months since cinema halls have opened. Whenever a good film comes, be it South, Hindi or Hollywood, they will do well. I think, there have not been enough big films from Bollywood. When a good big film releases, it would work. Sooryavanshi has done well."

Produced by Applause Entertainment, Rudra series promises to delve into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals as well as the detective who hunts them.

