Ajay Devgn on South films being dubbed in Hindi & released: Even our films are made there

All eyes are on Ajay Devgn ever since he has announced his film Runway 34. The trailer of the film has created a lot of hype already and we bet fans are waiting with bated breaths to solve the mystery. Ajay along with his co-star Rakul Preet Singh has been on a promotional spree. They are not leaving any stones unturned to promote the film. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Singham actor spoke about the South industry and how they are doing the same thing as Bollywood.

Siddharth asked Ajay Devgn that does he think Pan India films are a wonderful way for South Indian stars to join hands with Bollywood? To this, the actor made it very clear that there is nothing called the South or North industry, it is the Indian film industry. Ajay feels that they are also doing the same thing and Bollywood is also doing the same thing. When asked that earlier the South industry used to take the scripts from Bollywood and again make the film but now they are actually dubbing their films and releasing it. To this Ajay said, “Nahi abhi bhi dono cheezein ho rhai hai, humari filmein bhi unke yaha ban rahi hai. Ab Dheere Dheere I think agar language ka barrier nahi rahega to aap apni filmein waha release kar sakte ho aur unki filmein yaha release ho sakti hai.” (No, even today both things are happening. Even our films are made there. Slowly if the language barrier is broken then we can release our films there and they can release their films here.)

Meanwhile, recently Ajay got in touch with Pinkvilla and spoke about the film and his expectations. When Ajay was asked about the film coinciding with Eid, the actor said, "My intention was not exactly an Eid release. We wanted to come on this date and it coincided with Eid. I was happy about it. When I announced the film, I didn't realise that Eid is falling in the same week." He also informed that he called up Salman Khan since the latter is known for his mega Eid releases.

