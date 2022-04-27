Ajay Devgn spills the beans on Nysa and Yug’s plans to enter Bollywood: Wherever they go…

Ajay Devgn, who made his Hindi film debut with director Kuku Kohli's Phool Aur Kaante (1991), is grabbing all the limelight for his next film Runway 34. The cast of Runway 34 is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film ahead of its release. Recently, in an interview, Ajay opened up on how he started out in the 90s and even went on to reveal his kids Nysa and Yug’s plans to enter Bollywood.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay shared his journey and said, “It is the process of learning. In fact, I started with the attitude of honesty. I was more into the direction I was an assistant director, I used to go with my father and edit. My father wanted me to be an actor, so I was like okay he's saying I'll give it a try but if this first film doesn't work I'm not going to move around with my portfolio. I'm going to go back to whatever I was doing but once you know the first film worked itself then the responsibilities started. It's a process.”

When the ‘Runway 34’ actor was asked if he and Kajol want their kids- Nysa and Yug to enter the film industry, Ajay said there's no compulsion and he would never ask them to do anything in particular. “Wherever they go they have to believe in it and need to work hard,” he shared adding that he and Kajol will always be there to help them.

Meanwhile, Ajay has multiple films in his kitty. Apart from Runway 34 with Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay has Maidaan, Drishyam 2, and Singham 3 among others.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “It’s about why the captain chose Runway 34 to land”: Ajay Devgn on the storyline of his next

