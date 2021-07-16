Ajay Devgn sports a new look as he starts shooting for Indra Kumar’s Thank God in Mumbai

Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for Indra Kumar directed Thank God in Mumbai and is then expected to move on to his digital debut, Rudra. Details

On June 25, we reported how is working on a new look for one of his upcoming projects. There were ample speculations around his bearded look back then, however, that was just work in progress. According to sources, after ample discussions and look tests, the team has finally zeroed in on a salt and pepper bearded look for Ajay Devgn.

“Through the second wave of pandemic, Ajay Devgn was working on a dedicated look that he can carry forward on his next two projects. While he has already started shooting for Thank God in Mumbai, his stylist will be making some changes in the beard and hair for his upcoming assignment, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now,” revealed a source close to the development.

The new look has been designed by Aalim Hakim. Meanwhile, Ajay is booked for the next few years as the actor is among the busiest of Bollywood with films like Maidaan, Thank God, MayDay, Chanakya, Kaithi, Singham 3, Golmaal 5, and his digital debut, Rudra under his kitty. While his timelines have been kept under wraps, he is expected to dive into Rudra from the end of July.

Thank God marks the reunion of Ajay Devgn and Indra Kumar after the 2019 successful comedy, Total Dhamaal. The film also features and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Reportedly, Devgn plays the role of a god, whereas Sid and Rakul will be seen as a couple in this light hearted tale of self-discovery.

