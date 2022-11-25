Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 crosses Rs 100-cr mark; Director Abhishek Pathak: ‘Part 3 shall happen’, READ

Ajay Devgn has had a terrific 2022. From receiving a national award in the Best Actor category for his 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to Drishyam 2 entering the Rs 100-crore club, it has indeed been a joyous ride for him with a fair share of problems. Summing up the year, Ajay Devgn was seen in six Bollywood movies this year—with Drishyam 2 being the latest one that is being screened at the theatres.

Abhishek Pathak reveals the plans of Drishyam 3. Is it on cards?

In a conversation with ETimes on Thursday, Pathak expressed his thoughts on whether Drishyam 3 and Drishyam 4 are ready at the moment and said, “People are excited, so they are going to make theories on parts 3 and 4. But we're just about to close our first week now. For sure there's a demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are just happy to be crossing the 100-crore number at the moment. Once we have some time off, we will think about what we're going to do in the next part but as of now we're just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting.”

When asked about the details of his next directorial, Abhishek told ETimes, "I have a couple of scripts already in place. I'm thinking about what to take next. I need to put my brain to it because after delivering this one, I want to take a story that is loved by people and accepted the way this one was received." Hence, the director is now going to invest more time in deciding his next project.”