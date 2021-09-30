Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan locks June 3, 2022, as its release date

Continuing with the film release announcement, now another film release date has been announced. starrer Maidaan's release date has been announced and it will hit the screen on 3rd June 2022. The film is helmed by Amit R Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. It also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. The sports drama is inspired by the incredible story of one of India's finest football coaches Syed Abdul Rahim.

Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and shared the news, “The unknown true story that will make every Indian proud, ‘Maidaan’, to release worldwide in cinemas on 3rd June, 2022.” The film stars Ajay as Syed Abdul Rahim, the man who made football popular in India. He was the coach of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963 and paved the way for modern-day football in India.

To note, Ajay had announced the release date of his other film MayDay too. The film is also releasing next year during Eid weekend. It stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared the information about Maidaan.

Earlier, there was news that the film Maidaan will be releasing on OTT but Boney Kapoor had confirmed that it will not. Keerthy Suresh was to appear in the lead role but she opted out and was replaced by Priyamani.

