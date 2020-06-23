Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan's producer Boney Kapoor confirms his films will not release on OTT platforms

Boney Kapoor said that he does not intend to release his films - Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Valimai and Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab on the OTT platforms and plans to stick to the ‘big screen’.

Even though some restrictions have been eased since 1st June 2020, the re-opening of theaters has yet not been announced. Due to this many filmmakers are planning to release their films on OTT platforms. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo had been released on the OTT platform on 12th June 2020. While many producers are planning to release their film on OTT, Boney Kapoor plans to stick to the ‘big screen’. The producer has three films in his kitty- -starrer Maidaan, Valimai (Tamil actioner starring Ajith Kumar) and Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab (Telugu remake of Pink).

Talking about not releasing movies on OTT platforms, Boney Kapoor said to HT that in his 40-year-long career (as a film producer), he must have produced as many films by now, and all of them have released in theatres. Going by his experience, he can confidently say that all kinds of platforms - be it OTT, cinema halls or television -- will co-exist and thrive as well. He further added that he strongly believes there are certain films, which are meant for a larger-than-life, theatrical experience, and so, they should go to cinema halls first. As for him, he is extremely excited to bring his films to the big screen.

Talking about other filmmakers releasing their movies on OTT platforms, Boney Kapoor said that these are extraordinary times (due to Covid-19 pandemic) that none of them globally have witnessed before. Talking about movies, if a certain producer is ready with his/her film and can’t afford to wait (for theatres to reopen) then OTT platforms can be a big blessing for them as they can easily recover their investments.

Further talking about exhibitors and distributors not being happy about films going straight to OTT platforms, Kapoor said, "But they should understand the overall situation and look at things practically. I am sure there will be enough and more content once theatres start to reopen. We all are in it together, and will come out with flying colours."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan had constructed a humongous football ground, which is spread of 16 acres, in the city. However, the set is lying unused since the Coronavirus-induced lockdown has prevented Bollywood from filming their projects. With no certainty on when filming will resume, the makers of Maidaan opted to dismantle the set. While the makers have the option of taking their movie to an international location to film the remaining schedule, a production source revealed it might be difficult for the producers to fly the cast out of Mumbai to wrap filming. An insider said, "We plan to erect the sets again around September-October and start the shoot possibly in November. We still have about 30 days’ shoot left on the film."

Talking about the film, directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, Maidaan also stars Priyamani. The film will tell the story of the golden era of Indian football 1952-1962 and is slated to release on 11th December 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

