Ajay Devgn sustains eye injury while shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again; here's what happened

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have delivered some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood in the past two decades. The actor-director duo is collaborating once again on the action cop drama Singham Again. During its shooting recently, Devgn sustained an injury in his eye. Let's find out what happened after that and if the shooting was resumed or not.

Ajay Devgn suffered an injury during Singham Again shoot

According to a Mid Day report, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were shooting for an important sequence for Singham Again at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle, Mumbai. On Thursday, the actor sustained an eye injury while doing an action sequence after a move landed badly. Quickly after that, a doctor treated Devgn.

At that same time, Shetty finished shooting for a few other sequences as they had to move to Film City the very next day. After getting treated, the actor resumed shooting within a few hours and the scene was completed on the same evening.

Ajay Devgn shared character poster of Singham Again

Recently, Devgn took to Instagram to share the character poster of Bajirao Singham for Singham Again. It features an angry Devgn as his face dissolves with the image of a lion. The caption read, "He is Mighty. He is Power. He is Danger. He is Strength. Singham will roar again!"

Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. It will also feature Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The film is a part of Shetty's shared cop universe which consists of the Singham series, Sooryavanshi and Simmba.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Devgn was recently seen in the action film Bholaa which he also directed. Despite mixed reviews, the film turned out to be a profitable venture. His upcoming projects include Singham Again, Maidaan, Vash remake and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

