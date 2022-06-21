Ajay Devgn & Tabu are back with Drishyam 2; Thriller sequel set to release on 18 November 2022

After keeping the nation hooked with its murder mystery in 2015 with Drishyam, the makers will soon be back with the thrilling sequel. On Tuesday, Drishyam's lead cast had an important announcement to make. Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who helmed Drishyam, announced that Drishyam 2 is all set to release in November.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn's much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar will take us on yet another thrilling journey this year. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination.

The thriller also features an eclectic cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team has been shooting for the film since quite sometime and filming will be wrapped today in Hyderabad.

Making the announcement, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Attention! #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022." Take a look at the announcements:

While most of the original cast are reprising their roles, the new addition will be Akshaye Khanna and it will be interesting to see how the actor's pivotal character adds to the already strong cast.

Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana, Drishyam 2 will release on 18 November, 2022.

