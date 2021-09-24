Ajay Devgn & Tabu to begin filming for Abhishek Pathak directorial ‘Drishyam 2’ in December: Report

Mohanlal star ‘Drishyam’ came out in 2013 and became a path-breaking success with the critics and at the box office window. The Hindi remake with and came out in 2015 and became an instant favorite with the Hindi audience as well. The sequel of Drishyam in original Malayalam came out recently on an OTT platform and many people praised it as superior to the original narrative. According to the recent reports, Ajay Devgn has given his nod to the filming of Drishyam 2 alongside Tabu and the shooting will commence from December.

A source spoke to News18 about the development of the film and said, “The Hindi remake was directed by Nishikant Kamat who unfortunately passed away last year. Abhishek decided that he would helm the sequel which is set around six years apart from the events of the first film. The script is currently being written and just like the original film, the sequel is going to have certain changes keeping in mind the sensibilities of the Hindi audience. Along with Devgn and Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and most of the supporting cast will continue to reprise the roles in the sequel."

The source further revealed, “Ajay Devgn is currently busy with the shoot of his OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He will then head to Moscow next month to shoot some crucial scenes for his directorial MayDay. Later he will shoot for Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan before diving into Drishaym 2 in December. At the same time, Tabu is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will soon start working on Kuttey which marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.”

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: After Maldives, Ajay Devgn’s brief stopover in Switzerland for daughter Nysa