Ajay Devgn-Tabu on doing romantic film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in their 50s: ‘Don’t think there is any barrier’

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are all set to reunite for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the trailer of the long-awaited film was unveiled on Thursday (June 13). According to the trailer, the film is a hard-core romantic film portraying a mature love story around the lead cast. The duo reacted to their refreshing film’s story during the trailer launch.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu on doing a mature romantic film with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

On June 13, during the trailer launch of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn, and Tabu were asked if they see their movie as a refreshing change where most romantic love stories require the casting of younger actors.

In response to this, Tabu expressed gratitude towards the film’s director Neeraj Pandey, as she admitted to feeling great about it. "Romance does not only belong to the young or a certain age group. I don’t think there is any barrier when you talk about romance, love, and relationships. Actually the film is more about a relationship than love and romance I feel. And human relationships are the most interesting thing that have lent themselves to cinema,” she said.

The actress further added that love and romance are a part of human relationships, which is a ‘beautiful thing’ that a filmmaker can explore because ‘there is no end’ to where that relationship can be taken.

Adding to Tabu’s point, Ajay Devgn remarked that one starts to realize the actual feelings because any feeling becomes deeper with time. He asserted his belief in people thinking deeper, positive or negative, which one doesn’t do till a certain age when there is ‘childishness’.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu on their views about filmmakers getting courage to cast top female stars together

In addition to this, the Drishyam actress was asked if she thinks producers will now be encouraged to cast top female stars together and will give courage to actresses to headline such projects. Before the actress could answer, Ajay said, “There is no such thing as courage. Everybody is doing it already. Films keep coming where women take the lead. It has got nothing to do with courage. It just depends on a good script. If there is a good story with a strong female lead, they make it.”

Adding to Ajay’s point, the actress said it is rather the producer’s final decision because she has seen ‘many of these folding and unfolding over the years’

The upcoming Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar and more in important roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film will release on July 5, 2024.

