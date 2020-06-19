  1. Home
Ajay Devgn takes charge as action director for Bhuj: The Pride Of India, choreographs crucial fight scenes

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. While Ajay is one of the lead stars, the actor has also taken on another massive role.
As Bollywood gears up to get back to resume shoot schedules, efforts are being taken by the film industry to proceed with caution. Many are excited to be back on set and one of them is actor Ajay Devgn who is looking forward to resume filming with his war action movie titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. While Ajay is one of the lead stars, the actor has also taken on another massive role. 

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn slipped into the shoes of the action director as South stunt coordinator Peter Hein was unavailable. The 'Raid' actor is reported to have choreographer crucial fight scenes in the film. Just like his late father Veeru Devgn, who was also a renowned action director, Ajay Devgn took charge of the sequences. 

A source revealed, "In the first set-piece, Ajay is seen attempting hand-to-hand combat as he fights the spies sent by the Pakistani army. The other segment, an outdoor shoot, has Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar take on the baddies. While Peter Hein has handled the remaining action scenes, he was not available in mid-March when these pieces were to be shot." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adding, "Since producers Ginny Khanuja, Bhushan Kumar, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak had booked the Powai studio and got the combination dates of the concerned actors,they requested Ajay to take charge. Anyone who has worked with the actor has noticed his expertise in mounting a high-octane fight scene, like father Veeru Devgan."

While Bhuj: The Pride of India was set to release this year, it will now however release directly on Hotstar. 

