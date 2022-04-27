Ajay Devgn talks about how celebs can’t speak their heart; Says ‘It is taken very differently’

Being a celeb is not a cakewalk and the continuous spotlight comes with pros and cons. Recently, Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of Runway 34, opened up on sacrifices he has made to be where he is now in a recent interview. Talking about it, Ajay stated that celebrities can’t speak their hearts out fearing backlash because it is often taken differently. In fact, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor stated whatever they say, they face a backlash fearing which the celebs chose to stay mum and not express their opinions.

Talking about the sacrifices in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ajay said, “Lots of things, like you have to consciously need to know you can't gain weight, you can't speak your heart out on different occasions. There are so many things that happen in the country, we chose to speak and we chose not to speak because they are taken very differently and if you are trying to be honest about something then it can be taken differently. Whatever you say, you will have a backlash, there will be 50 percent who will be with you and 50 percent no. So the other 50 percent is also a huge chunk. So you are scared of that also”.

Furthermore, Ajay also spoke about how people question them about not speaking about certain issues or reacting to certain things. To this, the actor said, “There is a reaction to everything. You say good there is a reaction, you say bad there is a reaction, there is a reaction to everything. Something bad happens in the industry, like if X person says something then the entire industry is a b**. Does this happen in industries? No”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ajay is pinning high hopes for his upcoming directorial Runway 34 which apart from him also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in the lead. The movie is slated to release on April 29 and will be having a box office clash with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2.