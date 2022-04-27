Ajay Devgn talks about mental health, reveals he underwent therapy: I can't open up

Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 is gearing up for release this Friday. The film will see the actor returning to the director's chair as well as starring in the film. With four days left for the release, Ajay Devgn is going all out to promote his directorial, Runway 34. Touted to be an edge of the seat drama, the film features Devgn alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in key roles. Talking about Ajay, in a recent interview, he became candid and talked about mental health and taking therapy.

In the interview with Ranveer Alhuwalia, Ajay revealed that he is a very introverted person and revealed he cannot open up to people. He also added that it is one of the problems he doesn’t like about himself. He added he wants to sort his problems on his own and becomes aloof. Then Ranveer asked him how he gives him mental relief and added that millennials know numerous ways and solutions such as therapy, journaling and so on. Ajay revealed that he has tried therapy but it doesn’t work for him as he cannot open up. However, he said, that he can sort things out in his own head.

Meanwhile, in the interview, he also opened up about his and Kajol’s marriage. On being asked, why did he choose to marry Kajol, Ajay said, “I really don’t know..we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow.”

