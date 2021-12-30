Ajay Devgn on Tanhaji dominating the box-office for two years: I'm so happy this unsung warrior got his due

Filmmaker-actor Ajay Devgn's movie 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior', which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, has become the biggest hit of the last two years with numbers closing at Rs 280 crore in the domestic market and it grossed Rs 3.67 billion worldwide.

'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' in the last two years did the closing at Rs 280 crore in the domestic market, while Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Sooryavanshi' also touched Rs 195 crore, giving the Indian exhibitors reason to smile.

According to reports available, 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' grossed Rs 3.67 billion ($49 million) worldwide and was declared a blockbuster at the box-office, thus having the distinction of being the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2020.

Talking about 'Tanhaji' dominating the box-office for two years, Ajay told IANS: "'Tanhaji' was special because it stayed true to the patriotic spirit, it had superb dialogue, it had awesome performances from Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. And I put in my sincere efforts."

The star is happy that the warrior got his due.

He added: "I'm so happy this unsung warrior got his due at the Indian box-office and got appreciated globally as well."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared with IANS that from the very beginning, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' promised to be a huge success.

"It had all the elements that pulled audiences to the theatre - great story, visionary execution, incredible star cast, class apart VFX and the list could just go on. The film grossed Rs 3.67 billion ($49 million) worldwide and was declared a blockbuster."

Adarsh added that not only did it create a national stir but it also received international recognition.

He shared: "It's been two years since we have seen the kind of success 'Tanhaji' achieved not only at the box-office but also acclaimed by the audiences globally. The Indian film industry is waiting to go back to the time when films would break records like Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' did."

Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and Luke Kenny.

Set in the 17th century, 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' revolves around warrior Tanaji's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes onto Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted Rajput general Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn called Salman Khan before announcing Runway 34 release date; Here's why