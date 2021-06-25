  1. Home
Ajay Devgn teams up with Dil Raju for Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi: 'Time to share an important story'

Originally starring Allari Naresh in the lead, Naandhi released in 2021 in Telugu. On Friday, Ajay Devgn announced the Hindi remake of Telugu Film Naandhi in association with producer Dil Raju.
June 25, 2021
Ajay Devgn Naandhi Ajay Devgn teams up with Dil Raju for Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi: 'Time to share an important story'
Friday began on a great note for Ajay Devgn fans as the actor took to his social media account to announce his collaboration with Producer Dil Raju for a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi. The film originally stars Allari Naresh in the role of Surya Prakash. Ajay took to social media to express his excitement about telling an important story to fans in the form of Naandhi's Hindi remake. The film had originally released in 2021. 

Sharing the news, Ajay wrote, "Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctnsand @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi!" The film Naandhi revolves around the life of a man who is imprisoned and falsely accused of a murder. He is under trial and awaiting judgement. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and Praveen in important roles and it released in February 2021. Now, Ajay is all set to make a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film with the ace producer. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ajay is also gearing up for his digital Debut in a web show titled Rudra. Besides this, Ajay has a couple of films in the pipeline including SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt. Ajay is also playing a pivotal role in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi that is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides this, the superstar will be seen in Maidaan, which is a biopic of Football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. He also will be seen in Thank God and MayDay. 

