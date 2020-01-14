Ajay Devgn thanks CM Shri Yogi Adityanath for making Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax free in Uttar Pradesh

Ajay Devgn thanked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath and requested him to watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

was recently seen as Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Kajol and . The movie has been received a great response from the audience as well as the critics. Ajay Devgn who also happens to be the co-producer of the film had requested the chief minister to grant tax exemption to the film. On this, the government spokesperson said that the film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations.

And on Tuesday i.e on 14th January, Ajay Devgn tweeted that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared as tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Thanking the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, Ajay wrote, "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia." Topping it off with an amazing word of mouth, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clocked in Rs 50 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

Check out Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles. The movie is also Ajay's 100th film and the actor has shared his gratitude towards fans. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. The movie released on 10th January 2020.

