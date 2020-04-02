Ajay Devgn thanks fans for sending love on his birthday; Shares the message through a caricature VIDEO

Ajay Devgn has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards fans for sending their wishes on his birthday. He conveys the message through a caricature image. Check out the video.

turned a year older today and has been receiving wishes from all over the country since morning. The superstar who has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for almost two decades has a loyal fan base across the country owing to his stellar performances in all his movies. Of late, he has received praise from everyone after donating Rs 51 lakh to daily wage workers amid the Coronavirus crisis that has adversely affected our country too.

As we speak of this, the Tanhaji actor has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards fans and well-wishers for all their birthday wishes for him. Not only that, but Ajay also reminds everyone to stay at home and be safe amid the 21-day lockdown. To make the video more interesting, he conveys the message through a caricature of himself with wavy hair and a moustache.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s post below:

On the work front, Ajay’s latest movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has received a humongous response from the audiences and has been declared a huge hit. The period drama interestingly marks his 100th movie in Bollywood. Moreover, audiences were quite excited to see both Ajay and his wife Kajol collaborating on the big screen after a long period. The superstar has some interesting projects coming up that include Chhalaang, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, The Big Bull, Thank God, RRR and Tribhanga.

(ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Raajneeti to Tanhaji, here’s how the superstar is aptly called King of versatility)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More