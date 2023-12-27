Ajay Devgn thanks his daughter Nysa Devgn for 'SPF ready' look; see sun-kissed PIC

Ajay Devgn is one of the most successful and influential Bollywood actors of all time. His career spans over three decades and consists of several blockbusters and acclaimed films. Apart from that, he is also a family man.

Recently, the Singham Again actor took to social media to share a sun-soaked picture of himself and thanked his daughter Nysa Devgn for it.

Ajay Devgn thanks daughter Nysa Devgn for his picture

Today, on December 27th, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle a picture of him soaking under the sun. Dressed in a jacket accompanied by sunglasses, the actor looks absolutely dapper. In the caption, he thanked his daughter Nysa Devgn for his 'SPF ready' look. It read, "SPF-ready thanks to @nysadevgan (sun emoji)."

Check out his post!

Ajay Devgn's work front

Earlier this year, Devgn directed and acted in the action thriller Bholaa. The film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao. The film met with mixed critical response and turned out to be a commercial success.

He is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film is a part of Shetty's cop universe, and it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone. He will resume shooting for the film in the second week of January next year.

"All the members forming part of the principal cast will be joining the next schedule at some point of time, and Ajay Devgn will be constantly shooting for the film over a period of next 30 days," a source said. He will be next seen in a film called Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, a remake of Vash and the much-delayed Maidaan.

Ajay Devgn appeared on KWK8

Recently, the actor appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8 with Rohit Shetty. During their conversation. KJo asked him if yesteryear's Bollywood was "very different" and "far more purer industry." In response, Devgn said: "Lots of warmth. Everybody was supporting everybody, people were happy watching each other's films, if they liked each other's films also, it's very different today. I have a chain of cinemas, so my feeling is very very different."

