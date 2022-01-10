Ajay Devgn treats fans with a special video to celebrate 2 years of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior; WATCH

Ajay Devgn’s film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had released in 2020 and fans went gaga over it. The film performed well at the box office and every actor was praised for their performances. From the background score to the brilliant Vfx, everything fell perfectly for the film. Well, today this historical film clocks 2 years and to celebrate this special occasion the Singham actor shared a special video that will surely take all the fans on a nostalgic ride.

In the video, we can see several clips from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The video begins with Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji standing with a red flag. The video also has a lot of iconic fighting scenes that will take you back in time. This film also starred Kajol as Savitribai Malusare who played Tanhaji’s on-screen wife and Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhaan who fought against Tanhaji. Sharing this video, Ajay wrote, “From script to screen to making history. Celebrating #2YearsOfTanhaji.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the workfront Ajay Devgn has a lot of exciting films lined up for his fans. He has Maidaan, Kaithi, Singham 3, Rudra and Maidaan. Talking about Runway 34, throughout the production of his upcoming movie, Devgn has been quite active on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes insights with his audience. Aside from Devgn, Aakanksha Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Amitabh Bachchan, and more will play significant roles in the movie.

Ajay Devgn recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was last seen in Sooryavanshi as his popular character of Bajirao Singham.

