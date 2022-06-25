Ajay Devgn turns into a child in LATEST reel, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji REACTS

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He made his debut with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante and ever since, he has been a part of more than 100 films in 30 years. He is also considered one of the most commercially successful actors in the film industry. He is also quite active on Instagram and enjoys a huge fan-following there. Ajay often blesses our feeds with his pictures and videos. Just on Friday, he shared a goofy video that left us in splits.

In the video, Ajay could be seen driving a funny two-wheeler. His innocent smile gave it away how excited he was to ride it. Along with the reel, he added a fun caption. It read, “That’s how I roll…” Of course, fans and colleagues loved the adorable video and made it go viral within seconds. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji couldn’t resist herself and commented with the laughing emoji. Other fans complimented the star in the comment section.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Ajay Devgn made one of the best announcements ever. After keeping the nation hooked with its murder mystery in 2015 with Drishyam, the makers will soon be back with the thrilling sequel. On Tuesday, Drishyam's lead cast had an important announcement to make. Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who helmed Drishyam, announced that Drishyam 2 is all set to release in November. Ajay tweeted, "Attention! #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn's much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar will take us on yet another thrilling journey this year. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama, and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination.

