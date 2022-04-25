Ajay Devgn turns rapper as he collaborates with Yashraj Mukhate for Runway 34 song Jalaya Toh Nahin; Watch

Ajay Devgn is all set to showcase his magic in his upcoming thriller film, Runway 34, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. Now, the Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actor has added yet another feather to his cap as he turned into a rapper after he recently collaborated with music composer Yashraj Mukhate for a new peppy and quirky track called Jalaya To Nahi, which is also Devgn's dialogue from his upcoming film.

Sharing the video, the Singham actor wrote: "Tevar yeh gawaaya kabhi na. Jalaya toh nahin na" Yashraj, on the other hand, Yashraj also shared the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it: “This was sooo much fun!! @ajaydevgn sir doing a rap section for the first time in a track that I made. Isn't that insane? Runway 34 releasing on 29th of April.” In the video, we can see Ajay and Yashraj discussing the rap section. The actor is also seen rapping for the song with Yashraj in a studio.

Check it out:

Runway 34 is slated to hit the theatres this week on April 29, 2022. The film also features popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati. Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film is based on a true incident. Apart from this, the Golmaal actor has many interesting movies in his pipeline including Maidaan which is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on 3 June 2022. Next, he has Drishyam 2 co-starring Shriya Saran, and Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn reveals he did 'wild things' in his youth; Recalls stealing his dad's gun