Ajay Devgn: This unseen PHOTO of the Maidaan actor performing rituals inside a temple deserves your attention

Ajay Devgn's rare, unseen picture of performing rituals inside a temple is sure to catch your attention. Check out the picture of the Maidaan actor.

is someone who does not need any introduction in the Bollywood film industry. The superstar has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for the past two decades and continues doing so even now. The best part is that the Golmaal actor has experimented with multiple genres of the Hindi film industry including comedy, action, romance, and many others. He has nailed all the characters with perfection and his hit movies are sufficient enough to prove the same!

Apart from being a talented actor, Ajay Devgn is also known to be a religious person and has strong faith in rituals. He is often spotted visiting temples and shrines to seek blessings. We have recently come across an unseen picture of the Singham actor in which he is seen performing some rituals at a temple. Clad in a white dhoti, Ajay is seen interacting with a priest prior to seeking blessings from the deity. This picture of the actor also proves his humble and patient nature.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s last release is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Kajol and in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Om Raut. The period drama has received rave reviews from the audiences and critics upon its release and has been declared a blockbuster. The superstar has many other projects lined up in his kitty for this year that include Bhuj: The Pride of India, Chhalaang, Maidaan, The Big Bull, Tribhanga and RRR.

Credits :Instagram

